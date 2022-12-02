Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $284.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.93.
Saia Stock Down 2.4 %
Saia stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $344.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
