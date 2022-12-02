Saitama (SAITAMA) One Day Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Saitama has a market cap of $45.50 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00101917 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,482,194.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

