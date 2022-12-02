Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 4.3%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 105,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 41,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$20.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

