Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $144.57. 1,201,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.