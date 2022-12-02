Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $147.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147 billion, a PE ratio of 272.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $164.39. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.