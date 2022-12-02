Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Evercore ISI

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $147.00 on Monday. Salesforce has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $270.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

