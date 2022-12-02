Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

