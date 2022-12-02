Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.28

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 4904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,965,000 after buying an additional 528,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

