Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.19

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.19 ($27.00) and traded as high as €28.18 ($29.05). Salzgitter shares last traded at €27.94 ($28.80), with a volume of 126,596 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.68) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.21) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1.31.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

