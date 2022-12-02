Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,605.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $49.87 during midday trading on Friday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.