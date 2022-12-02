Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,605.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $49.87 during midday trading on Friday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $51.49.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
