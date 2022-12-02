Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.26 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.16 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Samsara Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 1,656,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,660. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

