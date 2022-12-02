Samsara Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,764 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 1,566 call options.

Samsara Stock Up 22.9 %

Shares of IOT stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.17. 138,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $76,836.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

