Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
