San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.02

Shares of San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.02 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 36.24 ($0.43). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 124,016 shares traded.

San Leon Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £164.22 million and a PE ratio of 902.50.

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

