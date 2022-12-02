Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of Sandfire Resources stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861. Sandfire Resources has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Further Reading

