Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.73 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and $9.11 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00038643 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

