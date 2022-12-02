Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 1,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 592,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
