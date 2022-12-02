Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is LGL Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 107,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

