ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Up 311.1 %

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,612. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

