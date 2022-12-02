ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Shares Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
ScoZinc Mining Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64.
ScoZinc Mining Company Profile
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
Read More
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.