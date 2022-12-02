SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.98

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.98 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.08). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.05), with a volume of 215,151 shares changing hands.

SDI Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £174.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,428.57.

Get SDI Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mike Creedon sold 602,125 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($1.97), for a total value of £993,506.25 ($1,188,546.78).

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.