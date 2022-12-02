Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition alerts:

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCMA stock remained flat at $10.13 on Friday. 6,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.