Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.60 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and $5,586.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00128242 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00223964 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00060393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00509349 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,494.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

