Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $6.52 on Friday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

