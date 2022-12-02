Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Hits $67.45 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $67.45 million and $711,076.67 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,013.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010542 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040583 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00245716 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0028524 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $714,522.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

