Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sempra were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sempra by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,736,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Sempra by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 220,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 104,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,573,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.70 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.