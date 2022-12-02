ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.2 %

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NOW stock opened at $425.60 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $672.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.90, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.17.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.