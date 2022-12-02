SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 15,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $72,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Hong Gan sold 9,233 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $45,703.35.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $69,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

SES AI Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 176,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,687. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $12,406,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

