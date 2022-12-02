Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in November

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEVN stock traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,362. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of 9.02 and a 12-month high of 11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.67.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

