Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.98. Sharecare shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 8,034 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sharecare by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sharecare by 105.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sharecare by 57.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

