Shawcor (SCL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Shawcor (TSE: SCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.75.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$15.00.

10/11/2022 – Shawcor was given a new C$13.50 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shawcor Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE SCL traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.64. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$910.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,494.76. In other news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,973.16. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,494.76. Insiders have sold 21,085 shares of company stock worth $189,318 over the last three months.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.