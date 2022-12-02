Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in November

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 866,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Sherritt International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.