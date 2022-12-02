Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in November

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 866,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.
Sherritt International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.
