Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.