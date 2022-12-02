Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shore Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $21.41.
Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.
Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
Read More
