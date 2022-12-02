Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Declines By 52.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,196,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the October 31st total of 4,579,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,320.7 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.79) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.33) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $180.67.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

