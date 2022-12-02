Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Decreases By 26.7%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 1,008,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,394.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is 42.00. AddLife AB has a 1-year low of 35.29 and a 1-year high of 42.00.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

