Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Expands By 16.7%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 12.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $171.12 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.