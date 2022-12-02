Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Decreases By 31.2%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,521,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 2,211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,214.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMFPF. Barclays increased their price target on Amplifon from €30.00 ($30.93) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplifon from €29.00 ($29.90) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMFPF remained flat at $25.30 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amplifon has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.