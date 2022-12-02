Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Grows By 16.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,937. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.