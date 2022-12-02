Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Declines By 23.8%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 154,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 1.5 %
BJDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 87,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,824. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.
