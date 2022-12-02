Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Drops By 19.5%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 707,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. 425,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,243. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.