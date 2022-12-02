Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Decreases By 18.6%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.
Carter Bankshares Price Performance
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
See Also
