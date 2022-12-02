Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Decreases By 18.6%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

CARE stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also

