Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Grows By 18.8%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAI. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,140,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Cascadia Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

