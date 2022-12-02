Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW) Drops By 56.1%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Down 2.8 %

CLAYW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 2,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

