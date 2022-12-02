Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Expands By 57.3%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 25,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

