Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Decreases By 21.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,731,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

About Chindata Group

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.38. Chindata Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

