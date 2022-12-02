Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Increases By 75.8%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Citizens Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.
Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
