Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Decreases By 50.5%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,849,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMG Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,182. CMG Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

