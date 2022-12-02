Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Declines By 18.6%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Code Chain New Continent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

