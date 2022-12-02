Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Rises By 137.5%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EPRXF remained flat at 3.02 during trading on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of 2.66 and a fifty-two week high of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.28.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.