Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Rises By 55.7%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

