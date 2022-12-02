Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Rises By 55.7%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
